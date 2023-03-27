Who gets the pet when a couple separates? B.C. looking at amendments to Family Law Act

Some mediators recommend that couples draft a pet pre-nup about who gets the dog should they split up. Some mediators recommend that couples draft a pet pre-nup about who gets the dog should they split up.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener