'It's a shame': Community holds vigil for White Rock stabbing victim

Dozens of people gathered to mourn at the waterfront promenade in White Rock Sunday, where 27-year-old Kulwinder Sohi was stabbed to death last week.

“I want only justice for my brother,” said Gurleen Sohi. He described his brother as a hardworking man, adding that he “spent six years in Canada and got all this.”

“It’s a shame,” Gurleen said.

The brothers’ parents still live in India, and Gurleen said they’re “in shock” after Kulwinder’s killing.

“He’s still out somewhere,” he said of the suspect, demanding he be caught and brought to justice.

The fatal stabbing at the White Rock pier Tuesday came just two days after another attack in the same area. Last Sunday, a married couple were sitting on a bench when a stranger approached from behind and stabbed the husband in the neck. The victim is now recovering at home.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it has neither “confirmed, nor ruled out” the possibility the same person was behind both stabbings.

“People are scared, they’re frustrated and they’re angry, and I’m all those things as well right now, and I think we as a community are going to come through this,” said Trevor Halford, BC United MLA for Surrey-White Rock.

He vowed the province will do “everything possible” for the victims and their families.

“This person needs to be caught and put where they deserve, that’s behind bars, and we need to get justice for this young man,” Halford said.

He said he learned from Gurleen that the White Rock beach was Kulwinder’s favourite place to go. “And to see his life end the way it did, I think is something that everybody here is going to remember for the rest of their lives, and I know I will,” he added.

White Rock Mayor Megan Knight also attended the vigil and said her and city councillors “haven’t slept much this week” as they work with provincial and federal counterparts to address the recent string of violence. She said council is looking into installing CCTV cameras at the waterfront.

Knight said some people in the normally quiet city are avoiding walking around the promenade or going out to area businesses as of late. “We totally understand, when you feel comfortable come back,” she said.

She addressed the still-at-large suspect, telling him “turn yourself in; do the right thing.”

Anyone with information about Kulwinder’s death is asked to contact IHIT, which can be reached by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.