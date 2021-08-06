VANCOUVER -- The massive White Rock Lake wildfire burning in B.C.'s Central Okanagan has prompted more evacuations, hours after first responders faced "tremendous risk" helping people who chose not to comply with previous orders.

Officials announced Friday morning that an evacuation alert for properties south of Westshore Estates – those along Westside Road from Killiney Beach, including Ewings Landing – has been upgraded to an order.

Residents living in the extended evacuation area were given until 1 p.m. to return and gather belongings.

"They must leave the area travelling south on Westside Road as there is no access to the north," Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said in a news release.

A map of every area under evacuation order and alert is available on the emergency operations website.

The White Rock Lake wildfire has spread to an estimated 45,000 hectares, and was still listed as "out of control" on Friday morning, weeks after it was first discovered.

The blaze is also responsible for half of the current wildfire evacuation orders across the province.

Some local residents have been apprehensive about leaving home, but the B.C. Wildfire Service said the decision to ignore evacuation orders left first responders in a dangerous bind on Thursday night.

"Last night, those who choose not to leave evacuation order areas put B.C.'s first responders at tremendous risk," reads a message on the BCWS website.

"Efforts were taken away from actively suppressing the wildfire and protecting structures and were redirected towards tactically evacuating those who choose to remain in evacuation order areas."

Officials said the White Rock Lake wildfire situation remains "incredibly volatile," with flames spotting a kilometre ahead of the main fire front. They said it's important that residents under an evacuation order leave immediately.

About 25,000 properties across B.C. are currently under evacuation order or alert because of wildfires.