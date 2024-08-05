Whistler suspends lift operations due to nearby 'lightning activity'

Whistler-Blackcomb suspended operations of all ski lifts at the resort Monday afternoon due to the risk from nearby lightning.

As of 4 p.m. lift operations were on standby "due to lightning activity," according to an update on social media. The first closure, of the Peak chair, was announced at 2:25 p.m. Monday's service suspension followed a warning Sunday that lightning was in the forecast over the B.C. Day long weekend. During summer, lifts and gondolas usually close at either 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

CTV News has requested more information from the resort and this story will be updated if a response is received.

A heat warning is currently in effect for Whistler, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying the resort municipality is seeing daytime highs in the high-20s to low-30s, with overnight lows in the the mid-teens. The heat is expected to subside by Tuesday morning, according to the weather agency.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the nearby north Fraser Canyon, including Lillooet.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain," the federal weather agency says.

The B.C. Wildfire Service reiterated Monday that storms increase the risk of lightning-caused blazes and can fan the flames of existing fires – particularly amid persistently hot and dry conditions.

"The thunderstorm activity we've seen throughout the southern reaches of the province this weekend will persist throughout the week ahead," the agency's provincial situation report said.

"Some of these storms may come with precipitation which will be localized and amounts will vary greatly. Thunderstorms also come with gusty winds, which can affect the behaviour of fires already burning on the landscape. "