Whistler reveals lineup for free summer concert series
Whistler’s popular free, open-air concerts in Olympic Plaza are back this summer, bringing 15 nights of music to the resort municipality.
The full lineup of upcoming performances was released Tuesday, with artists spanning genres from indie-pop to electro-folk to reggae.
The summer kicks off with Symphony at Whistler Olympic Plaza featuring the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra on June 29. The Whistler Summer Concert Series then officially begins on July 1, starting with Juno-award winning group Blackie and The Rodeo Kings with guests Daniel Lanois and Terra Lightfoot.
Most weeks through July and August, there will be performances on Thursdays and Fridays. Each night’s show will start with a DJ set at 6:30 p.m. before the headlining performers take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Whistler is offering free, secured bike parking at the event.
“We are so excited to welcome the VSO back to Whistler Olympic Plaza to launch another summer of music in our community. The power of a full orchestra playing iconic musical scores in this majestic outdoor setting will be an unforgettable experience,” says Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton in a news release.
“On top of that, Whistler’s Summer Concerts Series features an outstanding line-up of musical performances through July and August with even more concerts than last year.”
The full lineup of performers and their descriptions, provided by Whistler, follows below:
Saturday, July 1 - Blackie and The Rodeo Kings featuring Daniel Lanois and Terra Lightfoot
Canadian musical legends Blackie and The Rodeo Kings will be joined by friends and fellow musicians Daniel Lanois and Terra Lightfoot to meld roots and rock in what is sure to be an unforgettable collaboration between some of this country’s most celebrated musical artists.
Thursday, July 6 - Lazy Syrup Orchestra with Ashleigh Ball
When Lazy Syrup Orchestra takes the stage with Ashleigh Ball, magnetic front woman for Canadian Juno-nominated indie pop band Hey Ocean!, expect to enjoy a “mellow kind of hype music” with high-energy, dance-driven storytelling and an array of sultry vocals and instrumentation.
Friday, July 7 - Dear Rouge
For over 10 years, Juno Award-winning “Breakthrough Group of the Year” Dear Rouge has consistently hit new career heights with multiple Top 10 radio hits. Their finely crafted alternative tunes will inspire listeners to be bold and brave; to foster, to create, to encourage, and to celebrate themselves and others.
Thursday, July 13 - Moontricks
Electro-folk duo Moontricks draw inspiration from the cycles of nature and their uniquely hybrid sound has a technicolour campfire quality; mixing organic folk, roots rock, and blues with electronic production. Sink into ever-evolving, cohesive blend of introspective writing, soulful, gritty blues, boot-stomping basslines, and intricate electronic arrangements.
Friday, July 14 - Bedouin Soundclash
After a nine-year hiatus, Bedouin Soundclash, the Canadian reggae and world beat legends, are back better than ever to continue the next chapter in their singular genre-defying career. They have been celebrated at home and abroad with JUNO Awards, Top 10 radio hits, and international tours.
Thursday, August 3 - William Prince
Juno Award-winning contemporary roots artist William Prince will take the stage to showcase his exceptional body of work that has graced some of the most iconic stages in the world, including the Grand Ole Opry in February 2023. A masterclass in skillful simplicity, William Prince’s songwriting is grounded in a balance between the personal and the universal. Lean into his expressive baritone and drink in every drop of joy in this concert where his musical gifts and worldview converge in and between songs.
Friday, August 4 - Dumpstaphunk
Over the past 17 years, Dumpstaphunk has earned its reputation as the most well-regarded, next-generation New Orleans live powerhouses. Dumpstaphunk’s founding members Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Tony Hall, and Nick Daniels along with newest members Alex Wasily and Deven Trusclair, have built upon the Neville family’s iconic NOLA legacy with a hard-hitting performance that will dare listeners not to move.
Thursday, August 10 - Bruce Cockburn
Bruce Cockburn is one of Canada’s finest artists and brightest musical stars. His guitar playing, both acoustic and electric, has placed him in the company of the world’s top instrumentalists. This legendary talent has earned 13 Juno Awards, an induction into both the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and he has been made an Officer of the Order of Canada.
Friday, August 11 - Half Moon Run
Montreal indie rockers Half Moon Run are best known for their cerebral arrangements and multi-part harmonies that, according to one anonymous fan, “sounds like gold dust”. While their sound is hard to categorize the band doesn’t much mind what genre they’re filed under—whether it’s neoclassical dream-folk, ambient math-pop, or rustic art rock.
Thursday, August 17 - Allison Russell
Juno Award-winning, Grammy-nominated Allison Russell, musician, poet, singer, songwriter, and activist, is an extraordinary artist of power, empathy, and grace. She is a pivotal voice in two bands: Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters and will take the stage in Whistler to tell her own story.
Friday, August 18 - Steph Strings
Steph Strings is an Australian guitarist, singer-songwriter & story teller whose musical style entails bursts of percussion alongside Celtic, blues, coastal folk and indie-rock. Look forward to groovy acoustic guitar riffs and an enchanting sense of melody.
Thursday, August 24 - SkiiTour
Whistler’s beloved, fun-loving DJ/production duo SkiiTour are known for their upbeat “feel-good house music that keeps the vibe groovy”. Expect to see them draw a huge local crowd ready to party to a summery version of their legendary, high-energy après ski show on Whistler’s biggest stage.
Friday, August 25 - Drag in the Mountains with THE BRATPACK
Canada’s Drag Race babes Kendall Gender, Gia Metric and Synthia Kiss, aka THE BRATPACK, are back to bring Drag to the Mountains. The opening show will be hosted by Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar winner, Genesis, and will feature performances by Batty B Banks, Bibi Souphresh, Continental Breakfast, King Fisher, Tiffany Ann Co and more!
Thursday, August 31 - The Original Wailers
The Original Wailers, featuring Al Anderson, will come to Whistler to continue the legacy of Bob Marley’s soulful reggae with an energetic performance featuring many of Marley’s best-known songs. A one-time member of Bob Marley and The Wailers, Anderson is celebrated for his stunning lead guitar work on classic songs, including No Woman, No Cry. The Original Wailers earned a Grammy-nomination in 2013 and continue the legacy of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ music.
