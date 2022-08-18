What to expect when the Fair at the PNE returns this weekend

Metro Vancouver’s end of summer tradition is almost here.

The long-awaited Fair at the PNE is opening Saturday after being scaled down during the pandemic.

Vendors spent Thursday setting up their booths as doors open in just a couple of days.

“Every member of our team is incredibly excited to welcome back British Columbia,” said Shelley Frost, the PNE president and CEO.

"It’s no secret the last two years have been difficult for our organization and during that time, we have heard unwavering support from people across the province,” she added.

The fair will also include dozens of cultural performances.

"At Festival Park, fairgoers can experience our cultural showcases of three shows daily bringing you a mosaic of dancers and exhilarating musical performers,” Frost said.

“Together we have weathered the storm of COVID-19 and we have emerged stronger. And we’re making investments into our team and into our business dreams,” she continued.

New attractions include a canoe carving showcase and new drag shows.

The Peking Acrobats and the SuperDogs will also return to the stage.

“It’s our 45th year here at the PNE. It’s a dream for us to have been here this long,” said Leonard Chase, the creative director of SuperDogs.

“We go to other cities. We’re very well appreciated in most cities, but let me tell you the enthusiasm here in Vancouver is beyond anything,” he added.

Visitors to Playland can also check out some classic rides such as the Wooden Roller Coaster, as well as the new Skybender.

Some big names will headline the Summer Nights Concerts, including the Barenaked Ladies, Nelly and TLC.

Translink is boosting bus service to help support guests taking transit to the fair.

In a statement, TransLink said it will be adding an express bus to and from the PNE, which will run every 15 minutes each day the fair is open. The 16 PNE Special will run between 29th Avenue Station, Renfrew Station, and the PNE.

The fair runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5.