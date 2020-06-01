VANCOUVER -- As B.C.'s now in the second phase of its restart plan during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the province's finance minister will announce another step being taken to support residents on Monday.

Finance Minister Carole James will give the morning update from Victoria.

Few details were given ahead of her briefing, but James is expected to announce a new step in the B.C. COVID-19 Action Plan.

That plan, which was announced in March, set aside $5 billion to help residents and businesses during and after the coronavirus outbreak.

Included in the stimulus package is $2.8 billion for people and services – including $1.1 billion in relief. The remaining $2.2 billion is earmarked for businesses and recovery.

When the action plan was first outlined, the province also announced a $1,000 emergency benefit for residents whose work was impacted by the pandemic. When applications launched for that benefit at the start of last month, 16,389 people signed up for it in the 45 minutes.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.