VANCOUVER -- The province is expected to announce additional plans for helping seniors stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak in B.C.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Health Minister Adrian Dix will discuss measures meant to protect that population.

He'll be joined by Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.'s seniors advocate.

Few details were provided ahead of the coronavirus-related announcement, but an advisory said Dix and Mackenzie will discuss "providing community supports for safe seniors and strong communities."

The update follows an announcement from other provincial officials that the province will suspend evictions and offer a renter's rebate of up to $500 a month for British Columbians.