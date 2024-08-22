West Coast Express trains suspended as railways lock out workers

The much-feared shutdown of Canada's two major railways is now underway.

Canadian National Railway released a statement that it had locked out its workers at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday, saying the union did not respond to a new offer.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City released its own statement along the same lines.

"This is a major test for Canada in so far as we’re going to see to what extent we want to give corporations power in this country,” Teamsters union spokesperson Christopher Monette told CTV News shortly after the negotiations came to a halt.

“Both companies are demanding concessions from workers despite being wildly profitable.”

It comes after politicians, including the prime minister, had called for the two sides to figure something out earlier in the day.

“My message is very straightforward,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. “It is in the best interest of both sides to continue doing the hard work at the table to find a negotiated resolution.”

West Coast Express

Locally, thousands of West Coast Express users will have to figure out alternative plans during weekday rush hours.

A bulletin from TransLink, Metro Vancouver's transportation network, says service on the West Coast Express is suspended due to the stoppage, which follows a break down in talks with the union.

The line serves communities between Vancouver and Mission, about 67 kilometres to the east, with stops in the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Coquitlam areas.

The president of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, Bridgitte Anderson, says thousands of workers who rely on the West Coast Express every day have been forced to find alternative transportation, adding to congestion across the region.

She issued a statement saying every day of the stoppage "delivers another blow to people's wallets," endangering the livelihoods of business owners and employees.

Fiona Famulak, president of BC Chamber of Commerce, similarly says the group is "extremely disappointed" that the parties haven't been able to reach a deal.

She says a prolonged stoppage is "untenable," and it would further damage B.C.'s reputation as a reliable trading partner after job action at western ports last year.

The impasse affects upwards of 32,000 commuters in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, whose lines run on CPKC-owned tracks.

Passenger trains cannot roll along those rails without the locked-out traffic controllers to dispatch them.

The dispute is also expected to cause major issues for the availability of certain items in grocery stores.

With files from The Canadian Press