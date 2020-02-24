VANCOUVER -- Protesters have once again forced TransLink to suspend service on the West Coast Express.

The transit provider said protesters have blocked the tracks in the Port Haney area, forcing a full shutdown of the West Coast Express on Monday afternoon.

"We have been advised by police that we will not be able to run West Coast Express service today. We are asking customers to use SkyTrain and bus instead," TransLink spokesperson Dan Mountain said in an email.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience."

A bus bridge has also been set up to ferry passengers from Coquitlam Central SkyTrain Station to Mission.

Prior to the announcement, a number of eastbound West Coast Express passengers reported that their trains had been turned around and returned to Waterfront Station. It's unclear whether TransLink is expecting service to resume on Tuesday.

The blockade is just one of several protest actions organized on Monday, including a demonstration in Victoria where about 100 people gathered outside the B.C. legislature.

Countdown timer still running for West Coast Express at Waterfront Stn — but riders being told to make other arrangements because trains are cancelled tonight due to people blocking the tracks. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/XBPDDJbbaK — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) February 25, 2020

The protesters say they're out in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who are pushing back against the planned construction of a natural gas pipeline on their territory.

Another group of activists blocked access to the Port of Vancouver. Up north near Hazelton, members of the Gitxsan Nation and other Wet'suwet'en supporters blocked the CN Rail line.