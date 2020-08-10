VANCOUVER -- An event held over the B.C. Day long weekend in Surrey is the latest to be added to Fraser Health's COVID-19 exposure warning list.

Billed as a "rave," the event may have been the site of virus exposure on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next day.

The event, Royal Jerk Spot Weekend Summer Fest Day and Night Rave, took place at Royal Beauty Supply on 105A Avenue.

Fraser Health's post says the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 is believed to be low, but anyone who was at the event is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities," Fraser Health's notice says.

"If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek testing and then self-isolate."

Earlier this month, Fraser Health warned that a hookah bar in Surrey was also the site of a possible COVID-19 exposure over the long weekend.