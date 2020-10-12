VANCOUVER -- Several weather advisories are in effect across much of British Columbia.

Though it's only Thanksgiving, Environment Canada is already warning that snow may be possible in some parts of the province.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for:

Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass; and

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

These warnings forecast a total amount of about 15 centimetres by the time the snowfall tapers off, followed by another round of snow Monday night into Tuesday. The second snowfall could bring another 15 to 20 centimetres.

The forecast is tied to a series of fast-moving frontal systems, the weather agency says.

Drivers of those highway passes are advised to be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions.

While not under warnings, other highway stretches fall under special weather statements due to snow:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

On the island, wind warnings are in effect for the east, west and northern portions.

Residents of Vancouver Island are warned a low pressure system approaching the South Coast will bring gusts of up to 100 km/h in some areas, and damage is possible. The Sunshine Coast is also under this warning.

That same system will bring wind gusts up to 70 km/h to the Lower Mainland. A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, with winds expected to be strongest Monday morning and Tuesday.

Check the latest warnings, watches and statements on Environment Canada's website.