VANCOUVER -- The first dusting of snow fell over the mountains in North and West Vancouver over Thanksgiving weekend.

While some may be dreading winter 2020-21, the snow was a welcome sight for others.

"Bring on the La Nina Winter!" an Instagram post from Cypress Mountain Resort read.

The photo showed just a small amount of snow, with grass still visible on the ski run.

Neighbouring Grouse Mountain posted video to its Instagram story, writing, "I spy with my little eye something that is white," and using the hashtag #cantwaitforwinter.

And further east, Mount Seymour posted a snowy photo with the caption, "Thanksgiving treat!"

Webcams Monday morning showed most if not all of the snow has since melted.

Snowfall warnings were issued over the Thanksgiving weekend for parts of B.C., though not in Metro Vancouver.

The warnings suggest some Interior highway passes may see up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Locally, and on Vancouver Island, wind advisories are in effect for Monday into Tuesday.