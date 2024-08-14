Weaponizing the integrity commissioner? New insight into Vancouver political infighting

Vancouver city hall is at the centre of political infighting – again. This time, over text messages between current and former ABC party members and a non-profit organization.

The texts viewed by CTV News – between PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost, Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, city manager Paul Mochrie and the mayor's chief of staff Trevor Ford – outline how a complaint aimed at Vancouver Park Board commissioner and former ABC party member Brennan Bastyovanszky came to be.

In one of the messages dated Sept. 25, Ford texts Frost a link to the integrity commissioner’s website. In subsequent messages the following day, Frost then texts Kirby-Yung, Ford and Mochrie to let them know she’s submitted the complaint.

Bastyovanszky called the back-and-forth a betrayal.

“Sarah Kirby-Yung was a mentor of mine,” he said. “So I was very caught off guard by that.”

The complaint

In September, the PNE accused Bastyovanszky of using his status as an elected official to insist on back-stage access to a performance last year.

Frost lodged a complaint with Lisa Southern, the city’s integrity commissioner, but no formal investigation was conducted. That complaint was referred to by Southern as the "PNE Complaint" in a report she published Aug. 2.

When asked for more information, Southern told CTV News in a statement: “The complainant in the PNE Complaint was reluctant to provide names of those involved and ultimately advised they sought confidential advice (an informal resolution) on Dec. 20, 2023. The file was closed, and my office has received no request from the complainant for it to be reopened.”

CTV News asked to speak with Frost for this story but was provided an interview with PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance instead.

Ballance called the alleged incident “extremely serious” and added the PNE has worked hard to be apolitical. She said when Frost learned of Bastyovanszky’s alleged behaviour from staff members, she was required to report that to the board chair – Kirby-Yung.

“It has nothing to do with politics,” she said.

Ballance said Kirby-Yung then contacted the mayor’s office, which reached out to Frost advising her to make a complaint.

'Egregious situation'

In an FOI package shared with CTV News, Frost emails a redacted name on Sept. 26, asking, “Can you review my tracked changes and let me know if you have any concerns. I have been a bit bolder in my language.”

CTV News asked Ballance who Frost was seeking feedback from, but Ballance said she did not know the exact details.

When asked if the PNE should be taking direction from the mayor’s office, Ballance said the PNE has a 114-year history of doing the right thing.

“I think what is being lost here is the fact there was a very egregious situation that occurred,” she added – referring to the substance of the complaint.

Bastyovanszky – who was ousted from the party and is now an independent and park board chair – said it was part of his civic duties to thank performers.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with me going to thank leaders in our community,” he said. He called the text messages – which are also referenced in Southern’s Aug. 2 report – “political interference.”

“It’s an absolute pattern of behaviour,” he said.

'Real fear'

Trevor Ford, the mayor’s chief of staff, said there was a "real fear" that Bastyovanszky’s alleged behaviour would be buried.

“That’s not the way we operate,” he said.

He said he advised Frost to submit an integrity commissioner complaint, which was supported by Paul Mochrie. A text message sent by Mochrie to Frost said, “I definitely agree with him (Ford) that it warrants a complaint to the integrity commissioner.”

Ford balked at suggestions of political interference.

“I would prefer to say I was doing my due diligence, saying use the system in place to handle this stuff,” Ford said. “I make no bones about that. I think it's silly to suggest because there’s a major accusation like that, that it should simply be ignored – no.”

Hamish Telford, an associate professor of political science at the University of the Fraser Valley, said it’s possible the office of the integrity commissioner is becoming weaponized.

“(It's possible) that people are using this process now for political ends and that puts the ethics commissioner in a very difficult spot,” he said. “Trying to sort out what is a genuine complaint and what might be political maneuvering by various actors.”

The PNE typically extends tickets to stakeholders and politicians, but this year, Bastyovanszky said he was not offered one.

“It’s petty,” he said.

Ballance said Bastyovanszky was not invited due to what happened last summer, but that he is not banned from attending the exhibition.