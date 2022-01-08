'We were all dancing in the kitchen': 2 million-dollar lotto prizes won in Metro Vancouver

Two recent lottery winners are making travel plans from their home in Metro Vancouver, while another winner from the area celebrated with a nice bottle of wine.

Surrey couple Arthur and Margaret Lyon found out they'd won $1 million on their anniversary.

Their sudden windfall came from a Lotto 6/49 draw in November.

They told the B.C. Lottery Corporation they felt a range of things when they found out they'd won the guaranteed prize: "Unbelievable! Surreal! Amazing!"

The odds of winning that particular prize, by matching all 10 digits, vary depending on the number of tickets sold for the draw, but the odds of matching all six numbers in the jackpot draw are one in 13,983,816.

One person from Ontario claimed that prize, which for their draw was more than $7.5 million.

The Lyons said finding out they'd won on their anniversary made it that much more unbelievable.

"We were all dancing in the kitchen," Arthur told BCLC.

In a statement Friday, the corporation said the Surrey couple plans to spend some of their money taking an "around-the-world" cruise.

Also announced Friday was a local winner of the New Year's Day Lotto 6/49 draw. Susan Dyson of Vancouver also won $1 million by matching all 10 numbers of the guaranteed prize.

Dyson said she doesn't play the lottery all the time, but will purchase tickets when the jackpot is big.

The top prize in the Jan. 1 draw was $24,979,618.20 – a prize no one claimed.

"I bought my ticket on Dec. 30 thinking it would be a great way to start the new year," Dyson said, referring to a lotto win.

And it turns out it was.

She checked her ticket a couple days after the draw on the BCLC Lotto app, and noticed her account balance had grown.

"So I checked my tickets and got the notification saying $1 million. I just turned mutely to my husband and showed him my phone and we both didn't say anything for a few seconds," Dyson told BCLC.

The couple celebrated with a bottle of sparkling wine and a walk in the snow, and decided not much will change after the win.

Dyson said she plans to invest the money and keep her job.