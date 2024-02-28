'We're all stoked': Snow brings relief for North Shore ski resorts

Recent snowfall in Metro Vancouver has been good news for local ski resorts, allowing them to reopen runs that were closed due to this season's mild weather.

Mt. Seymour, which has faced extensive closures in its downhill areas this season due to a lack of snow, shared a notice on its website saying it was "excited to announce" two chairlifts would reopen.

Mystery Peak Express and Brockton chairlifts will operate starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. As well, Goldie Meadows Learning Area and Bear Bowl are open from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and visitors can toboggan at the mountain from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Cypress Mountain, 30 centimetres of snow accumulated overnight with "plenty more forecasted," a notice from the resort posted Wednesday morning says.

"We're all stoked for the snow forecast over the next few days! As eager as our team is to get you out there, safety is our top priority. We will be hard at work to ensure the terrain is safe for your exploration," Cypress Mountain's statement on its downhill conditions says. "This includes installing rope lines and marking any ditches or holes. We're committed to opening more terrain for you as soon as possible, please be patient as our team needs time to safely get this done."

On Wednesday the Easy Rider, Lions Express, Eagle Express and Sky Quad lifts will be open, with some restrictions.

While Grouse Mountain got 13 centimetres of snow overnight, according to the resort's snow report, operations on the mountain were on standby Wednesday morning due to high winds. An update is expected around 11 a.m.

Ski resorts across the province have been impacted by the season's mild weather, forcing them to limit which runs are open, pause operations for several days, or decide not to open entirely. For example, Mount Timothy, a ski resort in the province's South Cariboo region, announced in January it wouldn't open for the season due to a lack of snow.

Meanwhile, Shames Mountain, in Terrace, announced earlier this month it would offer a free lift ticket to other mountains' season pass holders if their resort shut down or paused operations.

Forecasts for the North Shore mountains show moderate to heavy snow is expected through Thursday. Over the weekend, light to moderate snow is predicted.