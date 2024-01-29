VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. ski resort not opening this season due to lack of snow

    A ski lift at Mount Timothy in B.C.'s South Cariboo region is seen in December 2023 photo. (Mt. Timothy Ski Area/Facebook) A ski lift at Mount Timothy in B.C.'s South Cariboo region is seen in December 2023 photo. (Mt. Timothy Ski Area/Facebook)
    Share

    A B.C. ski resort has decided not to open for the season due to warm temperatures and a lack of snow.

    Owners of Mount Timothy, in the province's South Cariboo region, said in a statement on the resort's website that a lack of precipitation in the forecast forced them to remain closed.

    "We are truly sorry to all those this difficult decision has affected, as we were hoping for another amazing season also this year," the statement said.

    The owners said punch cards and gift passes bought for the season will not expire. Those with season passes for this year are encouraged to call the resort to discuss options.

    The statement also said the resort's restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday to "recoup lost revenue."

    Warm weather has also impacted ski resorts in the Lower Mainland this season. Mount Seymour, on the North Shore, closed on Saturday. Communications manager Simon Whitehead explained in an email to CTV News Vancouver the resort always closes when more than 50 millimetres of rain is in the forecast.

    "It makes for a very poor guest experience, especially given the number of small children who have lessons with us," he said.

    Just before Christmas, operations at Cypress, Grouse and Seymour mountains were also impacted because of inclement weather. All three resorts opened for the season more than a week later than they did in 2022.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

    The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News