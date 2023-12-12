Slain girl's dad barred from B.C. court after Ibrahim Ali verdict, sources say

Days after Ibrahim Ali was convicted of murdering a 13-year-old girl in a B.C. park, sources say the victim's father is barred from entering the Vancouver courthouse where the trial took place.

The identity of the father – like that of his slain daughter – is protected by a publication ban in the case.

CTV News has also learned the grieving parent is under a no-contact order requiring him to keep away from Ali's defence lawyers, Kevin McCullough and Ben Lynskey.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Police Department is investigating allegations that someone brought a loaded handgun into B.C. Supreme Court in downtown Vancouver on the day Ali was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities would not confirm the identity of the suspect on Tuesday.

"One man has been arrested and was released pending further investigation," Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

Ali's lawyers have said they intended to appeal the conviction.