'We don't know who it is': Mystery artist has left more than 100 painted rocks on shelves in B.C. library
There is a colourful mystery unfolding at a Surrey library branch. For years now, someone has been leaving tiny works of art on the shelves.
Staff at Surrey Libraries' Guildford branch first discovered a painted rock nestled amongst the books on their shelves in September 2019.
"(It) just mysteriously appeared in the fiction stacks," said Meghan Savage, branch manager for the Guildford and Port Kells branches of Surrey Libraries.
"A staff member brought it to the front counter and said, 'Hey we found this beautiful painted rock.'"
Since then, staff members have found more than 100 other rocks, each one intricately painted, never accompanied by a note or signed by the mystery artist.
"As they appeared week after week, we started to, you know, get suspicious," Savage said. "Like, who is this person? What a lovely surprise. It became this mystery and we would hunt through the stacks to try to find the next rock."
The rocks appear about once a week, on average, and each one has a number on the bottom.
"There's two that we never found," Savage said. "Probably someone in the community just found it and thought it was pretty and took it home, so hopefully it's got a good home in a garden somewhere."
She said the library has asked some of its regular patrons and staff members whether they are the one painting the rocks, but so far no one has owned up to it.
Whoever it is, the artist is prolific. Some of the rocks are painted with geometric patterns, others have faces or animals painted on them, and some have entire outdoor scenes.
"It's somebody who is very talented and I think this is just their way of giving back to the community," Savage said. "We don't know who it is, and that's part of the fun."
All of the rocks the library has collected are on display for the public through the end of March. After that they could be turned into a rock garden on the branch's staff patio, Savage said.
There have also been discussions of compiling the beautiful works of art in a book, she added.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.
Live updates: Biden, Zelensky discuss aid and security
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday echoed the president's assertion that Russia has lost more than 10,000 troops.
Canada urges citizens to avoid all travel to Russia after new censorship law
Canada on Saturday strengthened its travel advisory for Russia and is now urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country after Russia's new censorship law was enacted.
She's been displaced twice after Russia's attacks. Now, she's helping other Ukrainians fleeing war
Valeriia Vershynina has been forced to flee her home twice as a result of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Now she's helping other internally displaced people while working with a Toronto-based disaster relief organization.
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
Space mystery: Scientists believe old rocket hardware hit the moon, but there's no proof
Scientists believe a roughly four-ton discarded rocket has slammed into the moon while travelling at 9,300 kilometres per hour. However, there is no proof yet of the impact.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America's defences
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear arsenal on high alert last weekend has sparked hope that Ottawa and Washington will finally act with urgency in upgrading North America's defences.
Canadian journalist documents life amid Russian invasion
From Kharkiv to Dnipro Canadian journalist Fin dePencier captured daily experiences on the frontline of the war in Ukraine. He agreed to share his experiences with W5 in a modern-day video diary, chronicling the Russian invasion from the front lines.
Vancouver Island
-
Anti-mandate protesters return to B.C. legislature
Another convoy of anti-mandate protesters descended on the B.C. legislature Saturday, gathering on the lawn to voice opposition to COVID-19-related public health orders.
-
Making dumplings helps mother and daughter cope with Alzheimer's, realize restaurant dream
Tarn Tayanuth's fondest memory of making meals while growing-up in Thailand is not eating the food; it's lighting the fire to cook it.
-
Community consultation for Cedar Hill Middle School replacement ongoing
Parents are getting a chance to have their say on a seismic replacement project for Cedar Hill Middle School.
Calgary
-
Calgary man travels to Ukrainian conflict zone to help 'in whatever way' he can
A Calgary man is hoping for a spot on the Ukrainian front lines as thousands take up arms to help their country in the ongoing Russian invasion.
-
Calgary's Ukrainian community and local businesses ramp up fundraising efforts for war relief
In an effort to raise funds and help those in the midst of the Ukrainian conflict, Calgarians are doing everything they can to show their support.
-
Suspects sought in armed robbery at Chestermere drug store
Chestermere RCMP are looking for the public's help to find two women they say are responsible for an armed robbery at a pharmacy.
Edmonton
-
AUPE worries return to work plan for public servants is being rushed by the province
With the mandatory work from home order lifted and public servants gradually returning to office towers, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) believes the return to work plan is being rushed.
-
Oilers still thinking playoffs with hot Canadiens looming
Back home from a middling road trip, the Edmonton Oilers must find a way to consistently stay sharp.
-
'You want to do something to help': Art exhibition supporting Ukrainian community
The Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts is hosting an art exhibition to support the Ukrainian community.
Toronto
-
Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible in Toronto on Sunday: Environment Canada
Parts of Toronto will see winds of 80, 90 or even 100 kilometres per hour in some instances on Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologists warn.
-
Toronto police release images of suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti at high school
Surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on the grounds of a Toronto high school last week have been released by police.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
Montreal
-
'Broken-hearted': Montrealers march in honor of teenage violence victims
Family and friends joined Lynne Beaudouy to walk and mourn her son Lucas Gaudet's loss of life, and to reckon with a troubling streak of violence in the city.
-
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia’s demands ‘reasonable’
Quebec’s Green Party leader posted a series of controversial Tweets Friday and Saturday calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
-
Montrealers rally behind Ukraine with music, volunteering
Ukraine’s national anthem echoed through the street outside Montreal’s Russian Consulate on Saturday as Montrealers once again rallied behind the Ukranian community.
Winnipeg
-
School mask mandate coming to an end; MTS calls move 'premature'
The mask mandate in Manitoba is set to come to an end on March 15 and that will include schools and child care facilities.
-
'I have a bit of a spring in my step': Next steps about what to do with downtown Bay building could come in spring
An air of mystery swirls around the Hudson’s Bay Company building at 450 Portage Avenue, easily one of Winnipeg’s most iconic structures. Shuttered for over a year—after nearly a century in operation—Winnipeggers are left wondering: What will the future hold for the grand structure?
-
'We're very concerned': Multiple rallies scheduled in Manitoba to show support for Ukraine
Manitobans will once again be joining together this weekend to show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Ukrainian sibling trio provide entertainment during fundraising efforts
The young singer has been entertaining crowds in Saskatoon this week with her older sister Natalia and younger brother Marko.
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
Canada urges citizens to avoid all travel to Russia after new censorship law
Canada on Saturday strengthened its travel advisory for Russia and is now urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country after Russia's new censorship law was enacted.
Regina
-
Regina kicks off women’s history month with multiple events
The month of March is woman's history month and there were no shortage of events celebrating women in Regina.
-
Regina businesses flying Ukrainian flags to show their support
Several businesses in Regina are flying Ukrainian flags as Canadians have come out in support of the people of the country since the Russian invasion began last week.
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Some maritimers feeling pressure as prices at the pumps rise
Following a .10 cent hike yesterday, the Nova Scotia utility and review board invoked the interrupter clause and pumped up prices by another 8.7 cents at midnight last night.
London
-
'This place saved my life' Clients look for public support in helping keep addiction recovery centre running
A London addiction recovery program that has helped over 100 people in the last two years is closing its doors at the end of the month due to a lack of funding.
-
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
Northern Ontario
-
Callander art show brings together paintings from 19 different artists
19 artists from the North Bay Art Association (NBAA) are putting their paintings on display the Callander Bay Heritage Museum & Alex Dufresne Gallery.
-
Snowshoeing with yoga makes 'snowga', a new outdoor activity in Timmins
Amy McKillip of Timmins has discovered 'snowga' outings, hosted by Rebel Soul.
-
Snowcross racing is back in Greater Sudbury
The hills in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda were alive with the sounds of little rippers treading through a snowmobile course at Sudbury Downs on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
'We did this’: Wellesley vaccination clinic staff looks back at year
After administering 34,915 doses since first opening the clinic doors on March 15 of last year, the Wellesley COVID-19 vaccination clinic gave out its final shot Saturday afternoon.
-
Local residents getting ready for warmer temperatures
As strong winds sweep through the area, Waterloo Region and Guelph residents can also expect a run of warmer weather.
-
Winds up to 100 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington on Sunday
Sunday is expected to be a windy day in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.