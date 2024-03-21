VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'We'd do anything for our pets': B.C. man rescues dog from frozen lake

    Share

    A dog named Kato in Prince George, B.C., has a new lease on life after his owner jumped in to action to save him when he fell through a sheet of ice.

    Brian Skakun and his husky-malamute cross often go on wilderness hikes together. On Saturday, a beautiful sunny day, the pair was walking along the trails with Skakun's son by the Fraser River when things went wrong.

    Kato—who hates water—walked out onto a piece ice on the riverbank and fell through.

    The dog was now stuck in near-freezing water with his head barely above the surface, clinging on to the ice sheet with his front paws.

    “He was completely soaked and crying out for help,” Skakun recalls.

    “There’s no way I could even imagine life without him,” the Prince George city councillor told CTV News. “I just thought I have to do everything I could to try and safe him.”

    Thinking quickly, Skakun grabbed two logs to distribute his weight evenly across the ice. Then he shuffled across the ice on his knees, and pulled Kato out.

    He says the rescue took about 15 minutes, and he felt like Kato wouldn’t be able to hold on for long. “I couldn’t believe what I saw; I was just terrified,” Skakun added.

    He noted that he doesn’t recommend other people do what he did, unless they’re sure how to support themselves on the ice.

    In addition, Skakun says he won’t be taking Kato back to that area, and cautioned others not to take their pets near water or on lakes until the ice is completely melted.

    Once Kato was safely back at shore, Skakun says the dog was super affectionate and wouldn’t leave his owner’s side.

    “I think he knew that things had come pretty close for him,” he said.

    “I’m just so grateful, ‘cause he’s my buddy and we’d do anything for our pets.”

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    • OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more

      Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.

    • 'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place

      Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News