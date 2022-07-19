'We believe they were strangers': Woman charged, victim identified after fatal stabbing in Vancouver

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal stabbing that Vancouver police say happened between two people who didn't know each other.

The Vancouver Police Department gave an update Tuesday on its investigation into a stabbing that happened last week in Yaletown.

A 29-year-old victim, Justin Mohrmann, was stabbed while he was walking near Smithe and Homer streets on July 11.

Police closed Smithe between Mainland and Homer streets while responding to the incident. Clothing and blood could be seen on the sidewalk in the aftermath of the stabbing.

Police said their investigation led them to arrest 34-year-old Lindsay Scott on Sunday. She was charged this week with one count of second-degree murder and remains in custody.

"Investigators have found no evidence to suggest the victim and accused knew each other," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release. "We believe they were strangers."

Police said they're still working to gather evidence in the homicide and released a photo of the victim with the hope people will come forward with more information. Also, anyone who thinks they may have interacted with Scott the morning of July 11 is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2500.

The incident marked the city's eighth homicide of 2022.