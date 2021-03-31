VANCOUVER -- A man in his 60s is wanted Canada-wide after failing to show up to a sentencing hearing.

Police in Vancouver say Thomas Toth was supposed to appear in court earlier this month to be sentenced.

He'd been found guilty of manslaughter in relation to the death of an elderly man the previous year.

Toth was identified as a suspect early in the investigation, police said in a news release in 2018 announcing his charges.

He was charged following an altercation outside the Costco on Expo Boulevard in Vancouver, which occurred the morning of Dec. 20, 2017.

Orlando Ocampo, an 86-year-old Vancouver man, died as a result of his injuries weeks later, and Torth was charged with manslaughter.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release that Toth was supposed to be sentenced following his conviction in a hearing that began March 5, but he did not appear in court.

A Canada-wide warrant has since been issued for the arrest of the 61-year-old, who is described as white and 6'2". He's about 250 pounds, police said.

Anyone who sees Toth or knows where he may be is asked to call 911 immediately.

Also on Wednesday, police in Surrey announced they were looking for another man wanted on a similar warrant for failing to show up to his sentencing hearing. Michael Norberg, 49, has been convicted of forcible confinement, and Mounties believe he may have left the province.