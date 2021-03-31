VANCOUVER -- A man convicted of forcible confinement and invitation to sexual touching in 2019 failed to appear in court for sentencing and has been on the run ever since, according to Surrey RCMP.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 49-year-old Michael Norberg, who police believe may have left British Columbia after skipping his sentencing.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in 2019 after he failed to appear in court, but police in B.C. have been unable to locate him, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

The warrant was extended Canada-wide earlier this week, police said.

Police describe Norberg as a white man with brown hair, blue eyes and prominent arm tattoos. He stands approximately 6'2" tall and has a slender build, according to police.

Anyone who sees Norberg should call 911 and should not attempt to apprehend him, police said.

Information about Norberg's whereabouts can be shared with the Surrey RCMP detachment or local police. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.