

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 50s has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of an elderly man attacked outside the downtown Vancouver Costco last year.

Vancouver police announced Friday that Thomas Stephen Toth, 58, was identified early in the investigation and charges have since been approved.

Toth has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

The charges come nearly five months after the death of the 86-year-old Orlando Ocampo.

The senior was pushed to the ground outside the downtown Vancouver Costco on the morning of Dec. 20.

Ocampo struck his head on the ground as he fell and never recovered from the injury, police said. He died in hospital on Jan. 11.