VANCOUVER -- A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after disappearing from his Vancouver halfway house has been located, local police say.

In a brief statement Wednesday morning, Const. Tania Visintin said Kenneth Nolan Kirton is back in police custody.

She did not say where or how he was located.

The Vancouver Police Department first made his disappearance known in a news release Tuesday.

The VPD said the 54-year-old failed to report to his halfway house in Vancouver by his curfew Monday night.

The department asked anyone who knew where he was or saw him to call 911 immediately.

“Kirton has a history of committing serious and dangerous offences,” Visintin said.

Those offences include a conviction for an assault on a 74-year-old woman in East Vancouver.

He is described as Indigenous, 5’5” tall and about 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Kirton was last seen wearing a blue jacket that has black detailing on the pockets and blue jeans.

He has a scar on the bridge of his nose and multiple tattoos on his chest, shoulders and arms.