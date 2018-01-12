

CTV Vancouver





An 86-year-old man who was left seriously injured after being pushed to the ground outside the Costco in downtown Vancouver last month has died.

Police said the senior never recovered from a head injury he suffered in the Dec. 20 assault, which happened in broad daylight on Expo Boulevard.

Authorities said a suspect has been identified in the attack, and they do not believe the public is at risk.

“This is an isolated and tragic incident and there is no concern for public safety,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a news release.

The 57-year-old suspect has not been charged, but police said they are continuing to investigate the assault and will be submitted a report to Crown counsel when they are finished.

Anyone who witnessed what happened and hasn't yet spoken to police is asked to call 604-717-2541.