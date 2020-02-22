VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are warning the public after a high-risk sex offender cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet in their jurisdiction early Saturday morning.

In a news release sent Saturday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department asked the public for help finding 38-year-old Kirstjon Olson, a provincial sex offender who is considered "high risk."

Police said Olson left his residence after cutting off his bracelet, "contrary to his release conditions."

Olson had been released with 27 court-ordered conditions, including complying with electronic monitoring and a curfew, police said. He is wanted for breach of recognizance for not abiding by those conditions.

Police describe Olson as Indigenous, with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. He stands 5'8" tall and weighs 245 pounds, police said.

They said he left his residence in the Downtown Eastside shortly after midnight Saturday morning. He was wearing all black clothing, a black hat, and carrying a backpack with red straps, police said, adding that they don't know where he went.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately, or to call Vancouver police detectives at 604-717-0603.