VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police have been called in to investigate after the statue of Capt. George Vancouver that stands outside the front steps to Vancouver City Hall was defaced by paint.

On Thursday morning city staff could be seen inspecting the monument, which was splattered in blue and grey paint and what appeared to be some kind of oily substance.

Graffiti removal teams arrived at city hall around 8:30 a.m., carefully pressure-washing the monument. It appeared the splattered blue paint was difficult to remove in some areas.

Vancouver police confirm they were contacted about the vandalism by the City of Vancouver and had sent officers to investigate. It is asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Here is a closer look at the vandalism on the statue. Unknown if this is related — but the mayor will be giving an update on policing at 11:30 this morning. https://t.co/0TvR6ApcjM @CTVVancouver @ctvmorninglive pic.twitter.com/4p9rn7v7rW — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 11, 2020

The bronze statue was commissioned to commemorate the city's Golden Jubilee in 1936 and was done by B.C. sculptor Charles Marega, according to the city's website.

It is also on the city's heritage inventory list: "as a proud homage to a great explorer, (the statue) has stood the test of time," the site says.

A graffiti removal team has arrived at city hall to clean the Capt. Vancouver monument — but whatever is on this statue (paint, oil) is not coming off easily. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/W5j2D2cekf — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 11, 2020 Pressure washing still underway at the Capt. George Vancouver statue outside city hall — but the paint that defaced it is still visible. I’ve reached out to @VancouverPD to see if they are investigating. Mayor updating policing plan @ 11:30 https://t.co/3yUgzZbaCF @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/ETapsqlBim — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 11, 2020

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is giving an update on the city's policing plan in response to "growing calls for police reform" on Thursday morning, calling the announcement "a proposed path forward."

It's unclear if the vandalism is linked to that upcoming announcement, which is happening at 11:30 a.m. This article about the announcement is developing and will be updated.



