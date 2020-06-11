VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is expected to make an announcement Thursday related to what his office is calling a "path forward for policing."

According to an advisory from the office of the mayor, the news conference "will provide a response to the growing calls for police reform and announce a proposed path forward."

It’s not clear what that may entail.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 11:30 a.m.

CTV spoke with several city councillors Tuesday that said they were not aware of what the mayor would be announcing.

There have been growing calls across North America to make changes to policing systems, including some calls to defund police, diverting some funding that would usually be used for law enforcement to resources, housing, and programs intended to address the root causes of crime.

The action has been spurred by the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died after being pinned on the ground with the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer on his neck for several minutes as he cried out that he couldn’t breathe.

Thursday's announcement from Stewart will come less than 24 hours after the Vancouver Pride Society announced law enforcement, including the Vancouver Police Department officers, would be banned from upcoming events.

This year's Pride events are being held virtually due to the pandemic, but it's expected that next summer police will be on scene to provide crowd control, but will not have any further participation in the parade or other Pride festivals.

"We're asking for folks at VPD to really look at what the symbol of their uniform means to racialized folks and other people who have been traumatized by police in the past," Vancouver Pride Society executive director Andrea Arnot told CTV News.

"Our community continues to face that racism and discrimination. We need to just continue to advocate for VPD to take a serious look at their whole organization,” Arnot said.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko, who is a well-known media relations officer with the Surrey RCMP, expressed disappointment with the society's decision in a tweet from her personal account.

"I am an LGBT police officer," Sturko wrote. "When we wear our uniforms and participate in Pride events. We do so not only to stand with our community, but to stand up to discrimination within our own institutions. I am disheartened."

The VPD has not yet responded to the pride society's decision, but in an interview Wednesday a spokesperson indicated the department is open to change.

"We believe that society as a whole has a systemic racism problem and that needs to be dealt with and change does need to happen," Sgt. Aaron Roed with VPD told CTV News.

"We're not immune to that and we’re wanting to change within society and provide a better world for everybody."