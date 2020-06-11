VANCOUVER -- Amid growing calls for police reform in cities across North America, the mayor of Vancouver is calling on the B.C. government to conduct a "comprehensive review" of policing in the province.

Kennedy Stewart noted the provincial government has broad control over how police work is done, with jurisdiction over everything from training to funding to use of force policies. It also appoints police watchdogs and conducts oversight through the complaint commissioner.

And while the shocking displays of police violence recently seen in the U.S. have led some British Columbians to look favourably on their local law enforcement agencies, Stewart suggested there is still much room for improvement at home.

"This is a watershed moment. Black, Indigenous and people of colour across our province expect people like me and the premier to use our privilege and power to do something profound and fundamentally change how policing is done in our province," Stewart said. "I believe that we can do this."

The mayor said the review should cover a range of topics, including systemic racism, disproportional violence experienced by minority groups, and the impacts that policing in its current form has on vulnerable populations such as the homeless, sex workers, drug users and people experiencing mental health issues.

He called for an end to street checks, which data has shown are disproportionately used on Black and Indigenous residents in Vancouver, and to investigate the efficacy of body-mounted cameras for all police officers across B.C.

Stewart acknowledged that the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Police Board have made major steps in trying to improve policing in the city, but said "the systemic changes called for around the globe require bolder action."

The mayor said racism and discrimination are an inescapable part of Vancouver history, and that their impacts continue to this day. Elected decision makers, he noted, "have never mirrored the demographic composition of the society for which they make decisions."

"Our city is built on stolen land with the labour of immigrants who were taxed based on their race and denied basic freedoms and dignity," Stewart said.

"All public and private institutions reinforce the dominant culture, including historic patterns of colonialism and racism."

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.