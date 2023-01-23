VPD investigate downtown stabbing that sent man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 42-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Vancouver Sunday night is expected to recover from life-threatening injuries.

In a statement released Monday morning, the Vancouver Police Department revealed it was investigating an attack in the Granville Entertainment District.

“Officers patrolling near Granville and Smithe streets were flagged down by the victim around 9:40 p.m. Sunday after he was attacked,” reads the release.

The man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, according to the VPD.

“The suspect has not been identified or arrested, however we do not believe this was a random attack,” Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News on Monday.

The man is the second victim of a violent act in the city’s Granville Entertainment District in less than a week.

On Jan. 17, a 32-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a late-night shooting near the intersection of Granville and Nelson streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.