Voting 101: What you need to know about B.C.'s 2022 municipal election

Of all levels of government, municipalities are said to have the most impact on people's daily lives – which is a great reason to vote for your local mayor and councillors.

Local governments can oversee everything from building permits to parks to policing, and municipal politicians are often more accessible to the public than their provincial and federal counterparts.

If you're voting in your first municipal election in British Columbia, or just want a refresher on the process, here's what you need to know.

WHEN IS THE MUNICIPAL ELECTION?

B.C.'s municipal election – also known as the general local election – is held every four years on the third Saturday in October. This year's election lands on Oct. 15.

AM I ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?

As long as you're an adult, a Canadian citizen, and have lived in B.C. for at least six months, you should be able to vote.

Generally, you can only vote in the village, town, city or electoral area where you live – though you can also cast a non-resident ballot in any municipality where you’ve owned property for at least 30 days.

WHO CAN'T VOTE?

Apart from children and non-citizens, inmates serving time for an indictable offence – meaning serious crimes such as sexual assault and murder – are ineligible to vote. You're also barred from participating if you've ever been found guilty of an election-related offence, such as voter intimidation or vote-buying.

WHO RUNS THE ELECTION?

Unlike provincial elections, which are centrally run by Elections B.C., municipal elections are managed locally, with each jurisdiction appointing a chief election officer to oversee everything from candidate nominations to ballot-counting to results. Elections B.C. does have a role to play, administering rules around advertising and campaign financing.

Contact information on your local chief election officer is available on the CivicInfo website.

WILL I NEED TO BRING ID?

For same-day registration at a polling location, you'll need two pieces of ID that prove who you are and where you live. (You can also make a solemn declaration about where you live if it's not reflected on either ID.) One piece of identification has to include your signature.

According to the provincial government, you don't need identification if you're already on the voter list in your electoral area – though bringing ID doesn't hurt. Some cities, including Surrey and Richmond, ask voters to bring one piece even if they're registered.

Voters can check with their local government to confirm what type of identification is accepted – but should note that a combined B.C. Services Card-driver's licence only counts as one piece.

The requirements are more complicated for non-resident property owners.

CAN I VOTE IN ADVANCE?

Yes, every jurisdiction is required to offer at least opportunity to vote 10 days before the election, and many offer several. This year, Vancouver residents can vote early on five dates (Oct. 1, 5, 8, 11 and 13) while Surrey residents can vote on four (Oct. 5, 8, 9 and 12).

WHERE DO I VOTE?

Since local elections are not centralized, there’s no single location to find the voting locations in each of B.C.’s 162 municipalities. To figure out where to vote, check with your local government.

Here's where you can find the Vancouver voting locations and Surrey voting locations.

WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES?

You can find a full list of the candidates running for mayor, councillor and school board trustee in your area – along with their party affiliation, where applicable – on the CivicInfo website. Vancouver and Cultus Lake are unique among B.C. municipalities in that they also elect park board commissioners, and those candidates are listed as well.

Voters in 37 communities across the province will not need to select their mayor this year – because a single candidate ran unopposed and has already won by acclamation.