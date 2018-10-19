

CTV Vancouver





The RCMP's investigation into alleged voter manipulation in Richmond hasn't turned up any evidence of criminal conduct, the force announced Friday.

Richmond Mounties began probing two allegations stemming from the social media app WeChat last week after being alerted by the city's chief electoral officer.

On Friday, Cpl. Dennis Hwang announced investigators haven't found anything that warrants charges under either the Criminal Code or B.C. Local Government Act. He noted that no one came forward to report being personally affected by the alleged manipulation.

"To date, the Richmond RCMP has only received third party allegations of wrong doing in the election process," Hwang said in a statement.

"We are continuing to encourage anyone who believes that they may have been a victim to come forward and speak to us."

Meanwhile, police in Vancouver and Burnaby are continuing to investigate allegations involving the same social media app.

Authorities revealed last week that messages were sent from the Canada Wenzhou Friendship Society that "appear to offer money in exchange for voting." The messages were sent to local Mandarin speakers offering them a $20 "travel allowance" if they would vote for certain candidates.

The Canada Wenzhou Friendship Society did not answer questions about the allegations from CTV News.