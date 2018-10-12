

CTV Vancouver





Authorities in Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond are investigating allegations of vote buying on social media ahead of next week's civic elections.

In a statement released Friday, officials in Vancouver said they are "aware of messages circulating on WeChat from the Canada Wenzhou Friendship Society that appear to offer money in exchange for voting" in each of the three cities.

Mounties in Richmond said in a separate release they're looking into the same app after concerns of "possible voter manipulation" were brought forward by the city's chief electoral officer.

Authorities have provided few other details about the allegations and haven't said how many voters might be affected.

“The Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) launched an investigation after being contacted late yesterday afternoon,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang. “We are asking that if you (have) been approached with possible enticements pertaining to any portion of the voting process, please report it to us directly."

The Vancouver Police Department is conducting its own investigation.

Authorities in Burnaby have not yet made an announcement about the case.

Under the Vancouver Charter, it is illegal to offer money or any other reward in exchange for a vote. Doing so can carry a penalty of up to $10,000 or up to two years in prison.

The news comes the same day Mounties in Surrey confirmed that dozens of mail-in voting applications filed ahead of Oct. 20 were fraudulent.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Cpl. W. Howard at 604-278-1212 or by emailing Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those in Vancouver can contact local police at 604-717-3321.