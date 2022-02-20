'Volatile' fire at Vancouver's PNE considered suspicious, police say

Explosions and 30-metre flames were part of a volatile fire that lit up part of the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver overnight.

Now, Vancouver police say the fire is considered suspicious and their major crime section is investigating.

The Vancouver Police Department says in a news release Sunday that the patrol officers discovered the blaze shortly after midnight and alerted Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Bertuzzi says crews responded to the blaze on the northwest corner of the grounds at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

He says no one was on site at the time of the blaze and no firefighters were injured putting it out.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

The VPD says the fire caused thousands of dollars in damage, including to approximately 20 vehicles that were parked in the area.

Bertuzzi says there was a high fuel load on site, including 500 litres of gasoline storage and high-pressure propane tanks.

He says two Zambonis and up to a dozen truckers were involved in the fire, which did not affect the part of the grounds where horses are kept.

“It was a very large, volatile fire with many explosions and flames shooting upward,” Bertuzzi said.

“The fire is under investigation right now.”

With files from The Canadian Press