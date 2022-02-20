'Volatile' fire at Vancouver's PNE considered suspicious, police say
Explosions and 30-metre flames were part of a volatile fire that lit up part of the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver overnight.
Now, Vancouver police say the fire is considered suspicious and their major crime section is investigating.
The Vancouver Police Department says in a news release Sunday that the patrol officers discovered the blaze shortly after midnight and alerted Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.
Assistant Fire Chief Brian Bertuzzi says crews responded to the blaze on the northwest corner of the grounds at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
He says no one was on site at the time of the blaze and no firefighters were injured putting it out.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
The VPD says the fire caused thousands of dollars in damage, including to approximately 20 vehicles that were parked in the area.
Bertuzzi says there was a high fuel load on site, including 500 litres of gasoline storage and high-pressure propane tanks.
He says two Zambonis and up to a dozen truckers were involved in the fire, which did not affect the part of the grounds where horses are kept.
“It was a very large, volatile fire with many explosions and flames shooting upward,” Bertuzzi said.
“The fire is under investigation right now.”
With files from The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
-
Developing
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
191 arrests later, Ottawa police pushing to end 'Freedom Convoy' protest
With 191 people arrested in recent days, police continue to push protesters out of downtown Ottawa today following weeks of demonstrations that have paralyzed the city's core.
'The job's not yet done': Blair says risk that prompted Emergencies Act still exists
Even after nearly 200 arrests made in Ottawa over the past couple of days in an effort to crack down on 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the job is 'not yet done.'
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Third day of police action against Ottawa protest
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Ontario police watchdog investigating use of horses, non-lethal rounds at Ottawa protest clearing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two incidents involving police during the operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that had occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.
Sell towed trucks to pay down costs of policing convoy protest, Ottawa mayor suggests
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is suggesting that some of the trucks and other vehicles seized by police during a two-day operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest and occupation could be used to pay for some of the policing costs.
Queen plans to keep working after testing positive for COVID-19
The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she still plans to carry on working.
Canada totals 26 medals, including four gold, in Beijing's Winter Olympics
Canada capped the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday with 26 medals -- four gold, eight silver and 14 bronze.
One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, N.S.: RCMP
Four people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.
False reports of woman's death at Ottawa protest example of misinformation, say police
Ottawa police say a false report of a trampling death amid the police operation to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from Ottawa streets Friday is an example of the misinformation that has been spread throughout the three-week demonstration.
Vancouver Island
-
Royal B.C. Museum marks Black History Month with 'significant acquisition'
The Royal B.C. Museum has added what it calls "a major new artwork" to its collection.
-
Is it legal to fire someone because they're unvaccinated? It depends on the circumstances, lawyer says
Almost all of the cases that have made it through Canada's court system so far have found employers were justified in firing unvaccinated employees, but there are more cases still making their way through the courts, including three wrongful dismissal lawsuits in B.C.
-
Protesters block street in front of B.C. legislature demanding end to COVID-19 restrictions
Anti-mandate protesters returned to the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Saturday for the fourth straight weekend, blocking traffic on Belleville Street in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" that has occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks.
Calgary
-
Man shot by Calgary police suffered from mental health issues, friends say
A man, who was shot to death by a Calgary police officer on Saturday, was not an aggressive person and was struggling with mental issues, his loved ones say.
-
Snowfall 'expected to continue' in Calgary throughout the day
While the heavy amounts of snow that were expected overnight never came, city officials say the snow is continuing to fall in Calgary and a weather warning is still in place.
-
Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row
Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
Oilers defenceman Markus Niemelainen fined for cross-checking
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Markus Niemelainen was fined Sunday by the NHL for cross-checking.
-
'The job's not yet done': Blair says risk that prompted Emergencies Act still exists
Even after nearly 200 arrests made in Ottawa over the past couple of days in an effort to crack down on 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the job is 'not yet done.'
Toronto
-
Ontario police watchdog investigating use of horses, non-lethal rounds at Ottawa protest clearing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two incidents involving police during the operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that had occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.
-
Toronto coalition against 'freedom convoy' holds rally at city hall
Members of a group who say they're in support of downtown Ottawa residents held an anti-freedom convoy protest outside Toronto City Hall Sunday.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate drop to levels not seen since last year, 17 deaths logged
Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate have dropped to levels not seen since late December as the province reports 17 new deaths due to the virus.
Montreal
-
Part two of Quebec City 'freedom' protest continues; four arrests made Saturday
Round-two of the Quebec City ‘freedom’ protests is continuing Sunday, with demonstrators gathering in protest of COVID-19 health measures.
-
Couple in their seventies found dead in Laval; Quebec's second apparent murder-suicide in 24 hours
The son of a couple in their seventies alerted police Saturday evening, shortly after 7:30 p.m., after discovering the bodies of his parents inside their residence on Blois Blvd., near Trois-Rivières Avenue, in the Duvernay district.
-
Quebec reports 45 fewer hospitalizations, 12 more deaths
Hospitalizations are continuing to improve in Quebec, dropping by 31 on Sunday, bringing the total from 1,789 to 1,758.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg anti-mandate protesters want meeting with Trudeau
The organizers of the anti-mandate rally in downtown Winnipeg are calling for a conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Winnipeg starting major snow clearing operation Sunday night
An extended snow route parking ban is set to take effect in Winnipeg on Sunday night to facilitate city-wide plowing operations.
-
Manitoba roadways remain closed due to blizzard conditions
Several Manitoba roadways remain closed following the latest wallop of winter weather.
Saskatoon
-
191 arrests later, Ottawa police pushing to end 'Freedom Convoy' protest
With 191 people arrested in recent days, police continue to push protesters out of downtown Ottawa today following weeks of demonstrations that have paralyzed the city's core.
-
Saskatoon garage fire caused by sparks igniting used rags: fire department
A garage fire Friday night in the 10 Block of Morris Drive started when sparks from a grinder ignited used rags, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
-
Prince Albert Paralympian hoping for medal haul in Beijing
Prince Albert’s Brittany Hudak is going to her third Olympic Games when the 2022 Winter Paralympics begin on March 4 in Beijing.
Regina
-
Waskimo Winter Festival returns with new name
Waskimo Winter Festival is back for this Family Day long weekend, but with a new name.
-
Indigenous dance, artwork highlighted at Regina Frost Fest
Indigenous artwork, dancing and powwows were on display at Regina’s inaugural Frost Festival last week.
-
Regina football program works to build skills, techniques in young players
Wolverines Football Training Inc. focuses on taking youth to the next level in their game building on speed, strength and agility, as well as skills and techniques.
Atlantic
-
One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, N.S.: RCMP
Four people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
HRP to monitor ongoing protests planned to take place throughout Halifax Sunday
Halifax Regional Police will be monitoring ongoing protests which are said to involve multiple vehicles travelling through Nova Scotia over the weekend.
-
N.S. reports 54 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday, decrease since Saturday
Nova Scotia is reporting 54 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday.
London
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate drop to levels not seen since last year, 17 deaths logged
Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate have dropped to levels not seen since late December as the province reports 17 new deaths due to the virus.
-
Goderich resident faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing pickup truck
A Goderich resident is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a pickup truck before leaving it in a ditch on Friday.
-
Canada totals 26 medals, including four gold, in Beijing's Winter Olympics
Canada capped the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday with 26 medals -- four gold, eight silver and 14 bronze.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in crash on Hwy. 17 near Wawa
One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision just after 11 a.m. near Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Massey resident killed in snow machine collision Saturday
A resident of Massey was killed early Saturday evening in a snow machine collision, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
-
False reports of woman's death at Ottawa protest example of misinformation, say police
Ottawa police say a false report of a trampling death amid the police operation to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from Ottawa streets Friday is an example of the misinformation that has been spread throughout the three-week demonstration.
Kitchener
-
Things to do on Family Day in Waterloo Region
Family Day long weekend is finally upon us and there are plenty of fun events to enjoy.
-
More strong winds expected for much of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Waterloo Region and much of southern Ontario, as winds are expected to reach speeds of 70 to 80 km/h by Sunday afternoon and evening.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate drop to levels not seen since last year, 17 deaths logged
Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate have dropped to levels not seen since late December as the province reports 17 new deaths due to the virus.