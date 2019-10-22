

Andrew Weichel , CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Days after a "violent offender" went missing from his Vancouver halfway house, police are alerting the public about his disappearance.

Authorities said James Larry Moyah, 45, is a two-time federal offender who was on statutory release for aggravated assault.

"Anyone who sees him should not approach," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

Moyah hasn't been seen since around 4 p.m. Friday. Asked why police waited until Tuesday to inform the public about his disappearance, Const. Steve Addison said contacting the media is "one of many investigative tools we use, however it is not always our first step."

Police have been investigating the case and searching for Moyah since Friday, Addison added.

Authorities said Moyah, who has a history of violence and substance abuse, is now wanted Canada-wide for breaching the conditions of his release.

He's described as Indigenous, about 5'10" tall and 160 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he also has tattoos on his arms and back, and often wears his hair tied back in a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes and a black jacket with a white hood.

Police asked anyone who encounters the offender or has information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.