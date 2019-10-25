VANCOUVER – A high-risk "violent offender" is back in police custody after going missing from his Vancouver halfway house.

Police say they arrested James Moyah on Thursday, after he went missing from his halfway house on Friday, Oct. 18.

Police waited several days before alerting the public to Moyah's disappearance.

When asked why they didn't tell the public about Moyah until Tuesday, Sgt. Steve Addison said contacting the media is "one of many investigative tools we use, however it is not always our first step."

However, police say the 45-year-old man was recognized by a witness on the Downtown Eastside after seeing his picture in the news. The witness called police shortly before 12 p.m. Thursday and Moyah is now back in custody.

Moyah is a two-time federal offender who was on statutory release for aggravated assault.