VANCOUVER -- A vigil has been arranged for Bikramdeep Randhawa, the 29-year-old corrections officer shot to death in a busy mall parking lot in North Delta last weekend.

Friends, family and colleagues are expected to gather outside the Walmart on 72nd Avenue and Scott Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 7. The vigil will take place in the same Scottsdale Centre parking lot where Randhawa was fatally shot.

Investigators have cast a wide net and said the motive for the shooting could be anything from his professional life as a guard since 2016, to something in his personal life, to a case of mistaken identity.

On Thursday, Delta Police Department spokesperson Cris Leykauf told CTV News investigators “are still considering a full range of options.

Anyone who wishes to attend the vigil is asked to bring a mask and to remember to social distance.