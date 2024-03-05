VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Video shows train crashing into motorhome at B.C. railroad crossing

    Share

    The moment a train crashed into a motorhome that broke down on the tracks in Langley, B.C., Tuesday was captured on video by a local business owner.

    Horns can be heard blaring and one person can be seen running away before the locomotive crashes into the vehicle, as the person recording the video says, "Oh my God."

    The Langley RCMP said officers were called to the railroad crossing on 201 Street near Golden Ears Way in the morning for a report of a collision.

    "Officers arrived and investigation determined the motorhome had broken down on the tracks and was struck by a train," a spokesperson from the Langley RCMP said in an email.

    "The driver and occupants of the motorhome were not inside as the train collided with it. Thankfully no one was injured."

    CN police were also on scene, but deferred any questions to local authorities.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer

    Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News