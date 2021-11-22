Video shows horse rescued by air after B.C. flooding; family thanks Good Samaritans

VANCOUVER -

Watching her home near Spences Bridge being swallowed by the Nicola River, Kim Cardinal hugged her husband Lorn tight, and told him she didn’t think they were going to survive.

“He looked at me and said, ‘At least we’ll be together,’” Cardinal told CTV News, choking back tears.

There was no way to call for help, because the telephone lines were down and there was no cell service. All surrounding roads were washed out, so there was no escape.

“Nobody comes and nobody looks, and we don’t have cellphone service,” she narrated emotionally while shooting video of the raging water. “You’d think there would be helicopters or something.”

Cardinal could also be heard admitting that she may have to set her beloved horse, Winter, and two miniatures horses free to fend for themselves.

“I know they won’t come and get them out of here. I love you Winter,” she said while petting the horse.

About 15 kilometres away, off-duty Surrey RCMP Const. Brett Schmidt, who was on his way home from Kelowna, abandoned his vehicle when he felt the road crumbling apart.

“I was probably a few seconds away from the back end of my truck going downwards, and I imagine I probably would’ve been in the river for sure,” said Schmidt.

He set out on foot looking for help. He walked several kilometres and at one point fell into a river, before eventually seeing Kim Cardinal.

The couple gave him food and water and a place to sleep in their truck.

Schmidt in turn, tried to calm their fears, and helped move the horses throughout the night as the water kept creeping closer.

The following morning they built a fire, hoping someone would see the smoke. It worked.

Choppers began arriving, dropping off food and hay for the horses. Then one by one, volunteers began airlifting the horses to safety. Volunteers were also able to help save their dogs and puppies.

Cardinal called Schmidt her guardian angel.

“I think it was probably more the other way around. They definitely helped me out. They supplied me with food and water and a place to stay,” insisted Schmidt.

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe page for the couple, who lost their home and whose insurance won’t cover the damage.