VANCOUVER -- A video circulating on social media appears to show someone sending a message to those who believe COVID-19 is a hoax.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok, begins with a reference to those who refuse to wear a mask, saying, “When the cash-paying, non-mask wearing customer insists that COVID is just a hoax.”

The poster is wearing a Starbucks apron and makes a disgusting concoction at the store counter after some rubbing coins. She then uses her bare hands to touch the inside of the coffee cup before scooping in milk and syrup, and lastly, stirring the drink with her fingers.

There’s no indication the drink was served to anyone, but Starbucks says its is taking the video seriously.

“This video is completely unacceptable and violates our rigorous food and store safety policies and procedures. Starbucks does not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we are investigating this internally,” a company spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV Vancouver.

It’s unclear exactly which Starbucks location this took place in, but the money in the till is Canadian bills.

The TikTok post also uses a British Columbia hashtag.

It also appears that this may have happened at a Starbucks counter inside a grocery store, where, unlike dedicated Starbucks locations, masks are not mandatory.