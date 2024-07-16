VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Video released as Metro Vancouver police search for missing woman

    Share

    Concern is growing for a woman who was reported missing in Metro Vancouver almost two weeks ago, prompting the RCMP to release video they hope will assist with the investigation.

    Emily Maya, 29, was last seen by her family in South Burnaby on July 2 and police made an initial appeal for information three days later – noting she required medication daily and that her disappearance was "out of character."

    The video released Tuesday was captured at a convenience store in South Vancouver two days after Maya was last seen by her family.

    "There have been sightings of Emily in Vancouver and Burnaby since her disappearance, but investigators have not been able to confirm her well-being," Burnaby RCMP said in in a media release.

    "Emily is unfamiliar with the Lower Mainland and has appeared disoriented when spotted."

    Anyone who sees Maya is urged to call 911 immediately. Those with information are being asked to call the RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file 24-22445.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News