Video released as Metro Vancouver police search for missing woman

Concern is growing for a woman who was reported missing in Metro Vancouver almost two weeks ago, prompting the RCMP to release video they hope will assist with the investigation.

Emily Maya, 29, was last seen by her family in South Burnaby on July 2 and police made an initial appeal for information three days later – noting she required medication daily and that her disappearance was "out of character."

The video released Tuesday was captured at a convenience store in South Vancouver two days after Maya was last seen by her family.

"There have been sightings of Emily in Vancouver and Burnaby since her disappearance, but investigators have not been able to confirm her well-being," Burnaby RCMP said in in a media release.