Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

  • Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting

    Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon. A police source confirmed that Rizzuto, 53, was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. Around 4:40 p.m., he was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440, near Highway 13 in Laval, when someone from another moving vehicle shot at his car.

    Leonardo Rizzuto leaves a Montreal courthouse Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener