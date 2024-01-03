Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's fatal fall from hotel balcony

British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Victoria Police Department of wrongdoing after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a James Bay area hotel.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says Victoria police responded to a hotel in the 500 block of Oswego Street around 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 3.

A 911 caller reported that a woman had climbed over the balcony railing of her ninth-floor room.

Victoria police attended with crisis negotiators and entered the woman's room to speak with her, the IIO said in a statement concluding its investigation Wednesday.

The woman did not respond to police and fell to her death minutes later, the police watchdog said.

Ronald J. Macdonald, the IIO's chief civilian director, reviewed video footage and witness statements before determining there was no connection between police actions and the woman's death.

The IIO is an independent civilian agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.