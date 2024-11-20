BC Ferries: Morning sailings on major routes cancelled due to high winds from bomb cyclone

BC Ferries has cancelled all morning sailings up until and including the 9 a.m. departures on its major routes due to high winds.

Hurricane-force winds from a bomb cyclone triggered a number of cancellations on Tuesday, and the fallout continued Wednesday morning as powerful gusts created choppy conditions on the water.

BC Ferries canceled the following sailings Wednesday:

7:00 am departing Swartz Bay

7:00 am departing Tsawwassen

9:00 am departing Swartz Bay

9:00 am departing Tsawwassen

6:15 am leaving Horseshoe Bay

6:15 am leaving Departure Bay

8:25 am leaving Horseshoe Bay

8:25 am leaving Departure Bay

05:15 am departing Tsawwassen

05:15 am departing Duke Point

7:45 am departing Tsawwassen

7:45 am departing Duke Point

6:20 am departing Long Harbour (Salt Spring Island)

7:10 am departing Otter Bay (Pender Island)

7:45 am departing Village Bay (Mayne Island)

8:20 am departing Sturdies Bay (Galiano Island)

9:55 am departing Tsawwassen

11:00 am departing Sturdies Bay

11:35 am departing Village Bay

12:10 pm Otter Bay for Long Harbour

6:00 am departing Preedy Harbour

6:20 am departing Telegraph Harbour

7:00 am departing Chemainus

7:35 am departing Telegraph Harbour

5:05 am departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

6:25 am departing Sturdies Bay (Galiano Island) to Village Bay (Mayne Island)

6:40 am departing Denman Island West

7:00 am departing Buckley Bay

7:20 am departing Denman Island West

7:40 am departing Buckley Bay

8:00 am departing Denman Island West

8:20 am departing Buckley Bay

6:05 am departing Quathiaski Cove

6:30 am departing Campbell River

7:00 am departing Quathiaski Cove

7:30 am departing Campbell River

7:30 am departing Quathiaski Cove

8:00 am departing Campbell River

8:00 am departing Quathiaski Cove

8:30 am departing Campbell River

8:30 am departing Quathiaski Cove

9:00 am departing Campbell River

6:00 am departing Blubber Bay

6:50 am departing Westview

BC Ferries says the safety of its customers and crews is paramount.

“If you have a booking on one of these cancelled sailings, you will hear from our Customer Service Centre to let you know if we can fit you on an alternate sailing later today, or if your booking must be cancelled,” wrote BC Ferries in a service notice on its website.

In the case of a cancellation, travellers will be refunded for fees and/or fares.

“We know you have important places to be. We are currently monitoring the weather conditions with the goal of getting you underway as soon as it’s safe to do so,” wrote BC Ferries.

It warns that if conditions do not improve, additional sailings may need to be cancelled.

BC Ferries is urging passengers to check its website for the latest conditions before heading to the terminal to avoid disappointment.