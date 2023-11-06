Victim uncooperative after stabbing at Gallery nightclub, Vancouver police say
Police are investigating a stabbing inside the Gallery nightclub in South Vancouver that happened early Saturday morning, less than one week after two men were shot outside the establishment.
The Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to the Southwest Marine Drive club at around 1:30 a.m., and arrived to find a 19-year-old victim suffering a cut to his head.
Authorities described the young man's injuries as minor.
In a social media post, the VPD said the victim has been "choosing not to co-operate" with investigators, but that police are still working to identify a suspect.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News there doesn’t appear to be any connection between the stabbing and a shooting that took place outside Gallery in the early morning hours of the previous Sunday.
Authorities previously said a shooter walked up to the property in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, opened fire on two men and fled the scene in a vehicle.
A vehicle was later found in flames near Connaught Drive and East 36th Avenue, approximately five kilometres north of the nightclub.
Police were previously called to Gallery for a fatal stabbing outside the venue in May 2022, and said they prevented a possible shooting at the establishment in September after stopping an allegedly stolen vehicle that had two firearms inside.
