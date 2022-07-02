Victim of 'targeted' Port Coquitlam shooting identified

The victim of a fatal shooting in Port Coquitlam has been identified, with investigators saying the killing was targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released a photo of Mehdi “Damien” Eslahia, 37, saying he is the man who was found dead in a home on Davies Street around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Eslahia was "known to police," according to statement released Saturday, which said his identity is being released in order to "further identify witnesses and associates."

Although investigators say they have confirmed the killing was targeted and not random, they say it is not linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"A timeline of Mr. Eslahian’s movements is being constructed. IHIT investigators are looking to speak to Mr. Eslahian’s associates to determine his activities," the statement continues.

Additionally, investigators are seeking dashcam and CCTV footage from the 2000-block of Davies Avenue and the area near Hastings Street and Lougheed Highway between 10 p.m. on June 29 and 2 a.m. on June 30.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).