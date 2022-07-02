Victim of 'targeted' Port Coquitlam shooting identified

Victim of 'targeted' Port Coquitlam shooting identified

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified 37-year-old Mehdi “Damien” Eslahia as the vitim of a fatal shooting in Port Coquitlam. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified 37-year-old Mehdi “Damien” Eslahia as the vitim of a fatal shooting in Port Coquitlam.

