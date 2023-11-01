'Very unexpected': Vancouver police raid Dana Larsen's magic mushroom dispensaries

One week after raiding an unsanctioned compassion club in the Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police have targeted three storefronts for allegedly selling psilocybin mushrooms.

Several magic mushroom dispensaries have opened across the city in recent years, following a similar pattern to the "grey market" cannabis shops that opened prior to federal legalization.

While the Vancouver Police Department did not identify which locations were targeted in Wednesday's raid, long-time drug legalization advocate Dana Larsen confirmed they were the three licensed businesses he operates on East Hastings Street, West Broadway and Granville Street.

"This is very unexpected," Larsen said in a Facebook live video recorded as officers executed search warrants at all three locations.

"Very surprised to see a raid happening when there's at least a dozen other dispensaries in the city operating without any legal problems, where we actually do have business licences."

A person who answered Larsen's cellphone shortly after the video was posted told CTV News the advocate and business owner had been taken into police custody.

In a news release, the VPD said officers seized "a variety of controlled substances" that investigators believe were being sold in "bulk quantities" to walk-in customers.

"We have been clear that anyone who breaks the law by illegally trafficking controlled drugs and substances could be arrested and charged with a criminal offence," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement. "This includes people who traffic drugs for profit from unlicensed and illegal retail businesses."

Larsen has been battling the city over his dispensaries for months, with officials accusing him of violating the terms of his business licences. There is an ongoing effort to have those licences taken away, with a court hearing pending.

"I thought that the city would let the bureaucracy deal with us like they have with cannabis dispensaries in the past," Larsen said in his Facebook video. "We've been here at this location for three years operating very openly and transparently."

Prior to cannabis legalization, officials and police largely turned a blind eye to cannabis dispensaries, which at one point outnumbered the number of Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations in the city.

Larsen has used revenue from his dispensaries to fund a drug testing project out of his East Hastings location since 2019, and boasted Wednesday at having analyzed more than 60,000 samples.

"I don't think this raid is a good use of resources," he said. "But you know, sometimes it takes a raid to make change happen, to get people worked up and thinking about whether they want to have mushroom dispensaries in their city, whether they want Vancouver to continue to be a leader in the progressive drug movement."

Last week, Vancouver police raided the Drug User Liberation Front's Hastings Street office, seized an unspecified quantity of suspected drugs, and arrested co-founders Jeremy Kalicum and Eris Nyx.

DULF had a stated aim of providing tested drugs at cost to reduce the number of drug overdose deaths in the city.

The enforcement action was met with outcry from harm-reduction advocates, including the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition, part of Simon Fraser University's Health Sciences program, which called DULF's compassion club "courageous and ethical" in the face of the toxic drug crisis.

The raid was supported by B.C. Premier David Eby, however, who said the organization was breaking the law and had to be stopped, despite DULF having done "important, life-saving work."