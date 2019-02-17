

CTV Vancouver





A vehicle somehow ended up submerged in a frozen water-filled ditch on Sunday.

Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue Service said the driver was able to free himself and make it onto land safely.

It happened along Rannie Road just south of Pitt Lake in Pitt Meadows around 10 a.m.

Firefighters, police and paramedics attended the scene. Paramedics assessed the driver and did not take him to hospital.

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to veer off the road.