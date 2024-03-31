VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vehicle incident shuts down 2 lanes of Lions Gate Bridge

    A DriveBC traffic camera still shows the Lions Gate Bridge on Sunday, March 31. A DriveBC traffic camera still shows the Lions Gate Bridge on Sunday, March 31.
    Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle incident on the Lions Gate Bridge.

    All southbound traffic on the bridge is blocked and the centre lane is closed, according to DriveBC.

    It said n a social media post around 2:30 p.m. that crews are on scene and there’s an “assessment in progress.”

    The next update from DriveBC will be at 3:45 p.m.

    This is a developing story.

