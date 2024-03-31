Vehicle incident shuts down 2 lanes of Lions Gate Bridge

Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle incident on the Lions Gate Bridge.

All southbound traffic on the bridge is blocked and the centre lane is closed, according to DriveBC.

It said n a social media post around 2:30 p.m. that crews are on scene and there’s an “assessment in progress.”

The next update from DriveBC will be at 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story.